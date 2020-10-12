Google today announced a new addition to its smart thermostat family, three years after the launch of the Nest Thermostat E. It comes with all the energy-saving features that Google's other smart thermostats offer, but carries a lower price tag.

The new Nest Thermostat features a sleeker design and is built using recycled plastic. To help you save energy, the smart thermostat can suggest pre-set temperatures that will help you maintain the balance between comfort and efficiency. It will also suggest small tweaks to your schedule that can help you save energy, such as making a small change to your sleep temperature to aid sleep while helping you save more energy.

Like Google's Pixel 4 series phones, the new Nest thermostat uses Soli technology for motion sensing. With the help of Soli technology and your phone's location, it can determine if you have left the house and set an Eco temperature to ensure you don't waste energy cooling or heating your house when you're not there. Google claims the ENERGY STAR certified smart thermostat can help you save up to 12 percent on heating bills and 15 percent on cooling bills.