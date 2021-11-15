The new renders, courtesy of 91mobiles , show a circular display with two physical buttons on the right side. The watch body appears to have a matte finish, while the buttons appear to have a metallic finish. However, the Moto Watch 100 will not have a rotating bezel, unlike some of the best Android smartwatches , such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic , according to the report.

Last month, a leaked press release purportedly for the successor to the third-generation Moto 360 revealed yet another Moto-branded smartwatch. The Moto Watch 100 is the name of the upcoming smartwatch, and a new leak gives us our first detailed look at it.

In terms of battery capacity, the new leak also corroborates a previous FCC sighting. According to 91mobiles, the Moto Watch 100 will have a 355mAh battery along with a 1.3-inch LCD screen and support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity instead of Bluetooth 5.2, as previously rumored.

The upcoming wearable is expected to include the standard set of health and fitness features found in smartwatches, such as a heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, step counter, heart rate monitoring, and SP02 sensor. However, the number of sport modes available on the wearable is unknown for now.

It could also feature a built-in GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensors. The smartwatch is expected to weigh 29 grams and measures 42 x 46 x 11.9 mm, with straps measuring 20mm wide. It's also claimed to have 5ATM water resistance.

There is currently no word on its price, but the previous leak indicates that it is a low-cost smartwatch. Nonetheless, the Moto Watch 100 is expected to have a premium feel. It could also run WearOS and be unveiled by the end of the year.