New leak shows Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from every angle

We recently got our first look at the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is believed to be a follow-up to Samsung's best Android smartwatch. The upcoming smartwatch has now leaked again in 360-degree renders, courtesy of the ever-reliable Evan Blass.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic pic.twitter.com/RDI6cq4ToR — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2021

Although the 360-degree renders don't reveal anything new, they do give us a better idea of the design of the upcoming smartwatch. As per the leak, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will have a circular display with a rotating bezel and two buttons on the right side. It will be available in three color options at launch: White, Black, and Gray.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is said to come in three sizes: 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm. In addition to an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, it may also carry a MIL-STD-810G certification.

The smartwatch is tipped to start at around €470 in Europe for the 42mm version. Samsung's standard Galaxy Watch 4, on the other hand, will be slightly more affordable with a starting price of around €350.

Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Classic are expected to be unveiled at Samsung's next Unpacked event in early August. Along with the new Wear OS-powered watches, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Buds 2 at the same event.