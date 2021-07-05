New leak shows Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from every angle

What you need to know
- Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has leaked online in new 360-degree renders.
- The renders show off the smartwatch in three colorways: Gray, White, and Black.
- The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is tipped to arrive in 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm sizes.
We recently got our first look at the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is believed to be a follow-up to Samsung's best Android smartwatch. The upcoming smartwatch has now leaked again in 360-degree renders, courtesy of the ever-reliable Evan Blass.
Although the 360-degree renders don't reveal anything new, they do give us a better idea of the design of the upcoming smartwatch. As per the leak, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will have a circular display with a rotating bezel and two buttons on the right side. It will be available in three color options at launch: White, Black, and Gray.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is said to come in three sizes: 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm. In addition to an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, it may also carry a MIL-STD-810G certification.
The smartwatch is tipped to start at around €470 in Europe for the 42mm version. Samsung's standard Galaxy Watch 4, on the other hand, will be slightly more affordable with a starting price of around €350.
Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Classic are expected to be unveiled at Samsung's next Unpacked event in early August. Along with the new Wear OS-powered watches, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Buds 2 at the same event.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Sam & Max VR is a great blast from point-and-click's past
Sam & Max make their triumphant return, this time in VR. The original creators return for a glorious homage to point-and-click classics, complete with hilarious dialog and brainy puzzles.
OnePlus may be working on an Android tablet to challenge Samsung
A filing on the EUIPO website suggests OnePlus may be readying its first Android tablet.
The road to better Android games will leave some phones behind — that's OK
Your phone might not be powerful enough to play XCOM2 once it launches for Android. In the long-term, that's a good thing, though. Here's why we think so.
These are the best replacement Samsung Galaxy Watch chargers & docks
If you need to stock up on Samsung Galaxy Watch charger cables and docks, we've got options for you!