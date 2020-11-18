What you need to know
- An upcoming Google Chromebook has surfaced on a Play Console listing.
- The Chromebook, codenamed Zork, will feature an AMD Ryzen 3250C processor with Radeon Vega 3 GPU.
- It will also feature a Full HD display and 4GB of RAM.
Earlier this year, a Google Chromebook with the codename "Zork" was spotted in several benchmark listings. While Google is yet to confirm the existence of the device, it has now been spotted on the Play Console by the folks over at 91Mobiles.
According to the listing, the upcoming Chromebook from Google will feature a dual-core AMD Ryzen 3 3250C processor running at 3.5GHz, coupled with a Radeon Vega 4 GPU clocked at 1.2GHz and 4GB of RAM. The listing also reveals a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution. Previously leaked benchmark listings had revealed the Chromebook features an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C, so it is likely that the highest-end configurations will be powered by the more powerful Ryzen 7 processor.
Unfortunately, the rest of the key specs of the upcoming Google Chromebook still remain a mystery. There is no word on a release timeframe either, but the Play Console listing suggests it could be unveiled sometime in the coming weeks. Seeing how Google's previous Chromebooks have all been extremely impressive, it is certainly possible that "Zork" will give the best Chromebooks a run for their money when it finally goes on sale.
Google Pixelbook Go
Google's Pixelbook Go still remains one of the most impressive Chromebooks around. It packs powerful hardware and has a sleek magnesium body. You also get class-leading battery life and a keyboard that is a joy to type on.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ready to ditch Google Photos? These are the best alternatives
While Google Photos is one of the best photo backup solutions out there, we understand if you're looking to jump ship given the recent news about the service. We've rounded up the best alternatives for you to check out.
Google Pixel 4a review: The best camera under $400 is a perfect 2020 phone
It turns out Google's "less is more" approach really fits well within the constraints of a less-expensive phone, and its strengths in software and camera processing stand out against less-refined competition. The Pixel 4a picks up right where the 3a left off, with better specs, the same great camera, and a $50 lower price.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 represents the future of wireless VR gaming systems. Here's where to buy one, and all the accessories you'll need for it, too!
Make your Chromebook more powerful with these docking stations
If you need to turn your Chromebook into an easy-to-use desktop once in a while, these docking stations are exactly what you're looking for.