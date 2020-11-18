Pixelbook Go Hands OnSource: Android Central

  • An upcoming Google Chromebook has surfaced on a Play Console listing.
  • The Chromebook, codenamed Zork, will feature an AMD Ryzen 3250C processor with Radeon Vega 3 GPU.
  • It will also feature a Full HD display and 4GB of RAM.

Earlier this year, a Google Chromebook with the codename "Zork" was spotted in several benchmark listings. While Google is yet to confirm the existence of the device, it has now been spotted on the Play Console by the folks over at 91Mobiles.

According to the listing, the upcoming Chromebook from Google will feature a dual-core AMD Ryzen 3 3250C processor running at 3.5GHz, coupled with a Radeon Vega 4 GPU clocked at 1.2GHz and 4GB of RAM. The listing also reveals a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution. Previously leaked benchmark listings had revealed the Chromebook features an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C, so it is likely that the highest-end configurations will be powered by the more powerful Ryzen 7 processor.

Unfortunately, the rest of the key specs of the upcoming Google Chromebook still remain a mystery. There is no word on a release timeframe either, but the Play Console listing suggests it could be unveiled sometime in the coming weeks. Seeing how Google's previous Chromebooks have all been extremely impressive, it is certainly possible that "Zork" will give the best Chromebooks a run for their money when it finally goes on sale.

