What you need to know
- Instagram today launched a clutter-free version of its app for the Indian market.
- Dubbed Instagram Lite, the app is designed for developing markets and low-end smartphones.
- It removes Reels, Shopping, and IGTV from the app for a pure Instagram experience from yesteryear.
Having killed the Lite version of its app earlier this year, Instagram is reviving the barebones Instagram experience for developing markets, starting with India (via XDA Developers). Officially announced at a "Facebook Fuel For India" event this week, the app has actually been available on the Play Store since December 9 and has already garnered over 5 million downloads!
The app's description reads as follows:
The Instagram Lite app is small, fast and works on all networks. Enjoy the best features of INSTA like connecting with friends, sharing what you're up to, or seeing what's new from others all over the world. Explore our community where you can feel free to be yourself and share everything from your daily moments to life's highlights.
Most notably, the app removes many of the latest features added to the 'regular' Instagram app, such as Reels, IGTV, and Shopping. Depending on who you may ask, the removal of all that clutter may actually make the app the better of the two options — I, for one, certainly would prefer the Lite app.
The app is currently only available in India, though the company plan on bringing it to customers with limited internet connectivity and low-end devices in other parts of the world in the future.
Alongside English, the Indian variant of the app also supports Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs are now the same thing
Here are tips on how to review your online subscriptions and save money
How many services do you subscribe to? You probably think not many until you start writing them down and realize not only how many there are, but how much you spend on them each month. It's time to do an audit and save yourself some money.
Have you been happy with the Pixel 4a's performance?
The Pixel 4a brings a lot to the table for its $349 asking price, but is its performance any good? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Let these Google Assistant Routines inspire you to automate your life more!
We're big fans of the Google Assistant here at AC and love finding ways to get even more use out of the AI. Here are some of the AC team's favorite and most-trusted Google Assistant Routines that we use day in and day out. Maybe you'll find some inspiration to create or customize a routine of your own!
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.