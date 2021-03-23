Last year's Google Pixel Buds (2020) were a step up from the original model that launched in 2019, finally ditching the wire after most Bluetooth earbuds already transitioned to the "truly wireless" form factor. While the Pixel Buds are among the best wireless earbuds on the market, there's always room for improvement. As it turns out, we may not have to wait too long to see those improvements, thanks to a new FCC filing for a new pair of Pixel Buds.

9to5Google spotted filings for two devices that can likely be attributed to Google. The model numbers, "GPQY2" and "G7YPJ," are similar to that of other Google products, and it's likely that they each represent each separate earbud, given that's how Google filed last year's model. 9to5Google also pointed out that the device dimensions, 27x20x15, closely match that of the previous model.