While many of us are hunkering down for the next couple of weeks, Beat Games has been quietly preparing a brand new music pack for Beat Saber players to slice to. Taking to Twitter to announce the new partnership, Timbaland and Beat Games have created five brand new songs created specifically for Beat Saber's iconic and addictive gameplay. Timbaland's new songs will include collaborations from Bruno Martini, Common Strangers, Karra, Kaydence, Nash Overstreet, Sid Tipton, and Wavezswavesz.

Beat Games says the songs will be available for $1.99 each or $7.99 for the whole pack (one song free, essentially) on March 26 for all VR platforms where Beat Saber has been launched. That's just over one week away and only three days after Half-Life: Alyx releases, which makes it an incredibly busy week for VR platforms worldwide. The new music pack launches amidst many hunkering down for the next several weeks in response to the spread of the Coronavirus and certainly offers a compelling reason to stay indoors for a while.

Beat Games also announced that Beat Saber has surpassed 2 million copies sold, making it the most popular VR game by a fair margin. In addition to that, over 10 million songs have been sold through Beat Saber's DLC program, making it as lucrative for the artists that contributed music as for Beat Games itself. Looking at these numbers, it's certainly no surprise why Facebook purchased Beat Games last year, and it shows that Beat Games isn't resting on its laurels after such a large acquisition.

This also comes after Oculus and Beat Games have worked to directly integrate Beat Saber high scores right into your friends list, making it easier to not only see how your friends' scores compare but providing a way to challenge them with a single click. Check out the teaser trailer below to get a brief sample of what's coming, and check your favorite VR store next week to grab the latest DLC!