We have seen plenty of single phone wireless chargers out there from the likes of Aukey and Samsung . We've also seen some wireless charging pads that let you do things like charge your smartphone and a smartwatch . Anker's new PowerWave 10 takes wireless charging up a notch by letting you charge two separate smartphones at the same time. On top of that, it is universally compatible with Qi-certified devices, which means you can charge your Android phone and his iPhone. Or just charge both of your phones and let him fend for himself.

The wireless charging pad is capable of 10W charging speeds with Samsung phones and 7.5W with the iPhone. Any other Qi-certified wireless charging phones will max out at 5W. These are the fastest possible wireless inputs the phones can accept. It is also powerful enough to connect to your phone through your case, as long as that case is less than 5mm thick. That shouldn't be too difficult, and it means you don't have to fumble around removing the case at night. Just set the phone down and wake up to a fully charged device. If you do have something in the case, like a metal attachment for a car mount, then you'll have to remove that to get it to work.

You can find the PowerWave 10 on Amazon going for $59.99. There's a $4 off on-page coupon you can use right now to get a small discount or you can gamble for a bigger sale during this year's Prime Day. That's perfectly possible, too. Anker backs it up with an 18-month warranty.

