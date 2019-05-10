Netflix teams up with OnePlus to release promo shots for 'Sacred Games'

See that image above? That's a portrait of Saif Ali Khan, a leading Bollywood actor that plays the role of police officer Sartaj Singh in Netflix's acclaimed crime drama Sacred Games. It has the distinction of being the first Netflix original series in India, and deals with Mumbai's criminal underworld. The first season did remarkably well — particularly in India — and Netflix is now starting to tease the second season of the show, due later this year.

Netflix has now announced that it has partnered with OnePlus. It didn't say what the partnership entailed, but it did mention that the "association is based on the common philosophy of a community and member-first approach to deliver an incredible Netflix viewing experience on the much awaited OnePlus 7 Pro." The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 90Hz QHD+ display with HDR10, and Netflix says the phone will set "new standards in mobile viewing of content, giving Netflix fans an immersive viewing experience."

To build hype for the upcoming season of Sacred Games, Netflix is taking a leaf out of OnePlus' playbook by releasing promo shots of the lead characters as well as a behind-the-scenes video, all shot on the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro.