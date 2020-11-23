The Nest Hub combines the best of Google Assistant with a large 7-inch screen, making it the perfect choice if you're in interested in a smart speaker. This particular deal is valid on both the Charcoal and Chalk color options of the Nest Hub, so hit up the link below to get your hands on the Nest Hub.

There are plenty of Black Friday deals to choose from already, and if you're looking to get started with a smart speaker, you're in luck. The Nest Hub continues to be one of our favorite smart speakers, and right now, it's on sale for $50 — $40 off its retail price.

The Nest Hub is a fantastic smart speaker, combining the best of Google Assistant with a 7-inch display that lets you control lights, stream YouTube or Netflix videos, and so much more. This is one of the best deals you'll find this Black Friday, so don't miss out.

The fact that the Nest Hub has a 7-inch display makes it that much more versatile as a smart speaker. I have a Nest Hub on my desk, and I use it daily for controlling the lights in my home and for playing music. It's just easier to interact with a screen for these tasks instead of issuing a command to Google Assistant.

The Nest Hub also doubles up as a decent speaker, and while the sound quality isn't as good as the Nest Audio, it holds up just fine for podcasts or YouTube videos. Oh, and you can now stream Netflix on the Nest Hub, making it that much more enticing.

Because of the large screen, the Nest Hub doubles up as a particularly useful digital photo frame. It has Google Photos integration, and it automatically serves up highlights from your photos once you enable the feature. The Nest Hub is one of the most useful smart speakers around, and the fact that it is now available for just $50 makes it an unmissable Black Friday deal.