A smart doorbell is the best investment I've made as a homeowner. More than a smart lock or a bunch of cameras, or the million Hue lights or the smart displays or the robot vacuum, my Nest Hello smart doorbell has become indispensable. In the Before Times, when I used to leave the house, it would let me communicate in pretty clear audio and decent video quality with anyone who rang the chime; these days, it lets me triage who's at my door so I know whether I need to open it at all.

When I bought the Nest Hello, it was nearly $300 and I didn't hesitate. I already had a home full of Nest products, and I bought it in conjunction with the Nest x Yale lock, which has also proven very useful, and most of the time they all work together pretty seamlessly.