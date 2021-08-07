We now know that the Pixel 6 is real, and it will have Google's own SoC named "Tensor" onboard powering all the things that make a phone more Pixel-ish. The first part is pretty cool — the Pixel 6 certainly looks like that flagship Pixel phone that so many people are intrigued by, and yeah, I want one, too. But the part about it having Google's own chip onboard is an even bigger deal.

The Pixel 6 could be a flop, or it could turn out to be one of the best Android phones available. We won't know much about that until we can get our hands on one. But the Tensor chip has a lot more riding on it because Google has such high hopes for it. If successful at doing all the things a smartphone demands, Tensor will be a huge success that very few companies can imitate.

But enough about the Pixel 6. Let's talk about the Tensor name because it's about the most Google-y name for phone hardware ever. For someone unfamiliar with Google as a company and all the other stuff it does, calling a chip Tensor is pretty dumb. A Tensor can be a muscle that tenses to make another body part stretch out. We all have them in places like in our ears and mouths. Interestingly enough, Tensor is also a company that makes skateboard parts. It's even an abstract metaphysical object used to express a defined multilinear concept when implemented in very nerdy Good Will Hunting-level mathematics. Guess which definition Google really loves?

That's because these particularly complicated mathematics can also be used for artificial intelligence, and Google loves every single thing about AI — even the bad parts. Google even named the first chip it invented the Tensor Processing Unit. Yes, this isn't the first Google chip to power a computer, and it's not even the first one named Tensor.

This isn't the first Google Tensor chip.

Most companies do AI calculations and machine learning through what is known as neural networks. I have a rudimentary grasp of what a neural network is inside our body, and I only know that they exist and sit in the middle of an input and an output. So, for example, if you want your hand to move and grasp something, it moves and grasps things.

Computing neural networks do the same thing: they take one or more inputs, drive them through a set of processes that are in the middle and hidden (meaning only the input computations and the output path can access them), then shuffle a result through some sort of output. So when you hear about programmers feeding photos of cats or chain-link fences into a neural network, those processes in the middle are the ones doing the "learning" and will "remember" what they have learned.