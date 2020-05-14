Best answer: If you bought it unlocked and it supports CDMA, your phone will probably work with Boost Mobile. However, if your phone came from another carrier, including Sprint, then you will most likely need a new phone.

Limited phone support

Boost Mobile is owned by Sprint and operates on the Sprint LTE network for the most part. One might expect perfect compatibility between the brands, but that is not the case. For the most part, Sprint phones will not work with Boost Mobile. Some phones can be ported out by request but Boost Mobile will not guarantee any services will work besides voice, SMS texting, and data. If you are looking to make the switch to Boost Mobile and don't want to buy a new phone, it's safe to assume that you will need a fully unlocked, non-carrier phone.

There are quite a few phones available that will work with Boost Mobile such as the U.S. version of the Moto G7. If you already have a phone that you know if unlocked, you can check its compatibility on Boost Mobile's website or by bringing it into a Boost Mobile store.

If your phone is locked to a carrier but compatible with Boost Mobile, you have to get it unlocked before you can activate it on Boost. You need to contact customer support to get it unlocked. You should do this while you still have an active account if at all possible.

Sprint customer care: 1-888-211-4727

Verizon customer care: 1-800-922-0204

T-Mobile customer care: 1-877-453-1304

AT&T customer care: 1-800-331-0500

With more phone manufacturers than ever offering phones with financing or unlocked to customers, it's easy to buy an unlocked phone that will work with almost any carrier. If you want to be sure you'll be able to use your phone with Boost Mobile and will be able to use all of Boost Mobile's services and apps, your best bet is still to buy it directly from Boost Mobile.

The Expanded Network

Since T-Mobile has completed its acquisition of Sprint, many Sprint customers are getting some of the benefits of an improved network. T-Mobile has launched its Expanded Network in a few markets, which offers improved coverage in those areas by using the T-Mobile network. If you want to access this network, you will need to live in Colorado, Kansas, Texas, or the Pittsburgh area. You will also need to buy a select phone in a Boost Mobile store.