Back in January, Motorola announced the world's first phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, dubbed the Edge S. While it was initially limited to China, the phone made its global debut as the Moto G100 in March to take on the best Android phones in the mid-range segment. Nearly four months later, Motorola has finally launched the phone in North America.

The Moto G100 is now available as a GSM Unlocked device from Motorola for $500. It is compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile, but the phone supports sub-6GHz 5G only on T-Mobile's network.

Motorola's "flagship" Moto G phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 compliance. It has a Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the rear is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor that can capture videos at up to 6K UHD resolution. Joining the "high-res" main sensor is a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a ToF sensor.

The phone also has an Audio Zoom feature, similar to what we've seen on some LG and Samsung phones in the past. For selfies, the Moto G100 includes a dual-camera setup on the front with a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. Motorola claims the phone can deliver over 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is quite impressive. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box and comes with ThinkShield for Mobile to deliver business-grade security to users.