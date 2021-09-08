What you need to know
- Motorola has demonstrated an updated version of its over-the-air charging solution.
- The company's second-generation over-the-air wireless charger is capable of charging up to four devices at the same.
- There's no word on when the charger will be released.
Back in January this year, Motorola announced an over-the-air charging solution that could charge mobile devices placed up to 1 meter away. Motorola has now introduced an improved version of its over-the-air charging solution, which can charge up to four devices at the same time, even when they are placed up to 3 meters away.
Motorola's updated "Space Charging" air charge station features a total of 1,600 antennas, which allows it to easily pass through obstructions and provide a wider 100-degree area of coverage. Unfortunately, the new solution doesn't bring any improvement in terms of charging speeds.
It can only charge devices at up to 5W, which is way slower than the best wireless chargers on the market right now. That said, there's no denying the fact that over-the-air charging is a lot more convenient than using a wireless charging pad.
Motorola isn't the only company that is working on over-the-air charging solutions. Xiaomi showcased its Mi Air Charge solution in January, while OPPO demonstrated its Wireless Air Charging tech alongside the OPPO X 2021 concept phone in February. However, both over-the-air charging solutions are only capable of charging a single device at once.
They also have a limited range compared to Motorola's solution. Xiaomi's Mi Air Charge tech can charge a device a couple of meters away, while OPPO's Wireless Air Charging tech only works when the device is placed just a few inches away.
While the new tech certainly seems promising, Motorola hasn't revealed a release timeframe yet. However, the company did confirm earlier this year that it is working on a "new generation of wirelessly powered devices" in partnership with GuRu Wireless.
