Did you hear? There's a new Motorola RAZR in town. This particular model reimagines the classic flip phone as an Android smartphone that folds vertically along a centered hinge. Given all the engineering and design focus that went into it, you'd expect an equally robust spec sheet.
Right?
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 9 Pie
|Display (internal)
|6.2-inch pOLED
2142x876
21:9 aspect ratio
|Display (external)
|2.7-inch gOLED
800x600
4:3 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Main Camera
|16MP, 1.22µm pixels, ƒ/1.7
EIS
IMX519
|Selfie Camera
|5MP, 1.12µm pixels, ƒ/2.0
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC
USB-C 3.1
eSIM
|Audio
|Single mono speaker
|Battery
|2510mAh
15W TurboPower
|Charging
|USB-C
|Water resistance
|Splash-proof
Water-resistant nano-coating
|Security
|Front fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions (folded)
|72 x 94 x 14 mm
|Dimensions (unfolded)
|72 x 172 x 6.9 mm
|Weight
|205 grams
|Colors
|Noir Black
