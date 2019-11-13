Motorola RAZRSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Did you hear? There's a new Motorola RAZR in town. This particular model reimagines the classic flip phone as an Android smartphone that folds vertically along a centered hinge. Given all the engineering and design focus that went into it, you'd expect an equally robust spec sheet.

Right?

Category Spec
Operating System Android 9 Pie
Display (internal) 6.2-inch pOLED
2142x876
21:9 aspect ratio
Display (external) 2.7-inch gOLED
800x600
4:3 aspect ratio
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Main Camera 16MP, 1.22µm pixels, ƒ/1.7
EIS
IMX519
Selfie Camera 5MP, 1.12µm pixels, ƒ/2.0
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC
USB-C 3.1
eSIM
Audio Single mono speaker
Battery 2510mAh
15W TurboPower
Charging USB-C
Water resistance Splash-proof
Water-resistant nano-coating
Security Front fingerprint sensor
Dimensions (folded) 72 x 94 x 14 mm
Dimensions (unfolded) 72 x 172 x 6.9 mm
Weight 205 grams
Colors Noir Black

The new flip phone

Motorola RAZR (2020)

Motorola throws it back to 2004

Motorola's first foldable phone is also a flip phone — a device that goes from small to big and back again with the flip of a hinge. It's coming in early 2020 for $1500 as a Verizon exclusive.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.