What you need to know
- The new Motorola RAZR comes with a "Retro RAZR" mode that basically transforms it into a RAZR V3 from 2004.
- You can find the Retro RAZR mode by editing the quick settings menu.
- Once enabled, you will see similar UI as the original RAZR, complete with a T9 dialer in the bottom half of the screen.
Motorola unveiled the foldable RAZR phone earlier this week, featuring nearly the same iconic design as the original RAZR. As discovered by the folks at The Verge, Motorola's new foldable phone also comes with a "Retro RAZR" mode, which re-creates the user-interface of the original RAZR.
You can find the hidden Retro RAZR mode in the Quick Settings Menu. When you tap on edit, you will see the "Retro RAZR" option. Simply drag it into the Quick Settings menu and then tap on the Retro RAZR button to activate the throwback mode.
Once activated, you will find a very similar T9 keypad as the Moto RAZR V3, along with on-screen "buttons" to help you navigate the UI. In order to make the experience as authentic as possible, the icons on the top part of the screen do not respond when you tap on them. The mode also features the classic RAZR boot animation as well as the same pop-up UI and sounds in the dialer.
Needless to say, most people aren't likely to find the Retro RAZR mode to be very useful. However, it is certainly something many buyers might be very interested in trying after they get their hands on the foldable RAZR. Sadly, however, the smartphone will not be available for purchase until early January.
Motorola RAZR hands-on: Back to the future
Amazon dominates the smart speaker market while Google's sales fall 40%
The latest Canalys report is out, and it shows that Amazon continues to dominate smart speaker sales in the third quarter of 2019 while Google takes a massive 40% fall.
What's MediaTek? The processor running your Amazon Echo, and much more
You're probably using MediaTek devices every day ... you just don't know it. And once you do, you may have a greater appreciation of what this company is capable of.
YouTube now requires marking whether your content is kid-safe or not
After a settlement with the FTC and NY Attorney General, YouTube now requires content creators worldwide to classify their videos or channel as 'made for kids' or 'not made for kids.'
Give your Galaxy S10 the luxurious leather case it deserves
A premium phone deserves a premium case, and what’s more premium than leather? Not all of these leather cases are expensive as Versace, but they’ll all make your phone feel like a million bucks.