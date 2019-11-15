Motorola unveiled the foldable RAZR phone earlier this week, featuring nearly the same iconic design as the original RAZR. As discovered by the folks at The Verge , Motorola's new foldable phone also comes with a "Retro RAZR" mode, which re-creates the user-interface of the original RAZR.

You can find the hidden Retro RAZR mode in the Quick Settings Menu. When you tap on edit, you will see the "Retro RAZR" option. Simply drag it into the Quick Settings menu and then tap on the Retro RAZR button to activate the throwback mode.

Once activated, you will find a very similar T9 keypad as the Moto RAZR V3, along with on-screen "buttons" to help you navigate the UI. In order to make the experience as authentic as possible, the icons on the top part of the screen do not respond when you tap on them. The mode also features the classic RAZR boot animation as well as the same pop-up UI and sounds in the dialer.

Needless to say, most people aren't likely to find the Retro RAZR mode to be very useful. However, it is certainly something many buyers might be very interested in trying after they get their hands on the foldable RAZR. Sadly, however, the smartphone will not be available for purchase until early January.

