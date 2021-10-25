Back in October 2019, a Canadian company called eBuyNow announced an updated version of the Moto 360 smartwatch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 3100 chipset and a circular OLED display. According to an investor press release spotted by 9to5Google, a successor to the third-gen Moto 360, called the "Moto Watch 100" could be here before the end of the year.

eBuyNow merged with CE Brands Inc earlier this year and signed a one year contract extension with Motorola, which is set to expire in December 2025. As per the press release published by CE Brands on October 21, the Moto Watch 100 is "designed for an entry level price point" and is slated to enter mass production in November.

Despite its "entry level" pricing, however, the company claims the Moto Watch 100 is a "premium feeling smartwatch." The company's roadmap suggests it is also planning to launch the Moto Watch 200 and Moto Watch 100S in the first quarter of 2022 as "mid-level" products to take on the best Android smartwatches.