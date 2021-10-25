What you need to know
- Canada's CE Brands could soon launch a new Motorola-branded smartwatch.
- The "Moto Watch 100" is expected to have a round display, 5 ATM water resistance, and a heart rate sensor.
- It is apparently "designed for an entry level price point."
Back in October 2019, a Canadian company called eBuyNow announced an updated version of the Moto 360 smartwatch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 3100 chipset and a circular OLED display. According to an investor press release spotted by 9to5Google, a successor to the third-gen Moto 360, called the "Moto Watch 100" could be here before the end of the year.
eBuyNow merged with CE Brands Inc earlier this year and signed a one year contract extension with Motorola, which is set to expire in December 2025. As per the press release published by CE Brands on October 21, the Moto Watch 100 is "designed for an entry level price point" and is slated to enter mass production in November.
Despite its "entry level" pricing, however, the company claims the Moto Watch 100 is a "premium feeling smartwatch." The company's roadmap suggests it is also planning to launch the Moto Watch 200 and Moto Watch 100S in the first quarter of 2022 as "mid-level" products to take on the best Android smartwatches.
According to images of the Moto Watch 100 in another slide deck, the smartwatch will have a circular display like its predecessor, with two oval buttons on the right edge. Since eBuyNow was an active Wear OS Licensee before it merged with CE Brands, there's a good chance that the Moto Watch 100 will run Google's wearable platform and not a custom OS.
The upcoming watch has also been spotted on the FCC website. As per the FCC filings, the Moto Watch 100 will have 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and a 355mAh battery. Some of the other features that have been revealed by the filings include a heart rate sensor and an aluminum case. The watch will be available in at least two colors at launch: Phantom Black and Steel Silver.
