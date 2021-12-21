Motorola's upcoming refresh to the stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus has surfaced in a new set of leaked renders, courtesy of prolific leaker @OnLeaks. The images show a familiar design that borrows heavily from the previous generation.

The renders, which were posted online by Prepp.in, provide the first look at the next Moto G Stylus iteration. With a few exceptions, it generally resembles the current version. The rear camera island, for example, takes an oval shape, as opposed to the rectangular design found in the 2021 model. The front-facing selfie camera has also been moved to the center of the screen, from the top left corner in the previous model.

The upcoming device, like its predecessor, appears to have an immersive flat screen that is claimed to be 6.81 inches in size (a bit smaller than its predecessor). It also has a thick chin, although the side and top bezels appear thin. The renders, predictably, reveal a dedicated stylus slot, a key feature that debuted earlier this year on the Moto G Stylus (2021) following reports claiming that Samsung was ending the Galaxy Note lineup.