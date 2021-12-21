What you need to know
- Fresh renders of Motorola's upcoming Moto G Stylus 2022 have surfaced online.
- The next-gen smartphone may be a minor upgrade over its predecessor, with a largely similar design.
- Motorola is rumored to unveil the device in the middle of next year.
Motorola's upcoming refresh to the stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus has surfaced in a new set of leaked renders, courtesy of prolific leaker @OnLeaks. The images show a familiar design that borrows heavily from the previous generation.
The renders, which were posted online by Prepp.in, provide the first look at the next Moto G Stylus iteration. With a few exceptions, it generally resembles the current version. The rear camera island, for example, takes an oval shape, as opposed to the rectangular design found in the 2021 model. The front-facing selfie camera has also been moved to the center of the screen, from the top left corner in the previous model.
The upcoming device, like its predecessor, appears to have an immersive flat screen that is claimed to be 6.81 inches in size (a bit smaller than its predecessor). It also has a thick chin, although the side and top bezels appear thin. The renders, predictably, reveal a dedicated stylus slot, a key feature that debuted earlier this year on the Moto G Stylus (2021) following reports claiming that Samsung was ending the Galaxy Note lineup.
On the right side, next to the volume rockers, there's a fingerprint sensor that also serves as a power button. Surprisingly, a 3.5mm headphone jack may still be present on Motorola's next challenger to the best budget Android phones.
There is currently no official word on the phone's specifications, but the leaker claims it will still have a 48MP main camera sensor. The device may also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The battery is said to have a capacity of 4,500mAh.
Motorola is also rumored to be launching the Moto G Stylus 2022 in the middle of next year for ₹38,475, or approximately $508. If this turns out to be accurate, the device will be slightly more expensive than the current model.
