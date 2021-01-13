What you need to know
- General Manager of Lenovo China's smartphone business has teased the launch of a new device called the Motorola Edge S.
- The phone could be the first to feature an "all-new" Snapdragon 800-series chipset.
- It is also rumored to feature a 105Hz refresh rate screen and a 64MP primary camera.
At Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit last month, Motorola announced that it would be launching a Moto G series phone with a Snapdragon 800-series chipset in 2021. While the company hasn't shared any new details regarding the upcoming Moto G series phone, Lenovo China General Manager Chen Jin today teased an upcoming Motorola smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 800 series chip (via GizmoChina).
If tipster Digital Chat Station is to be believed, the Motorola Edge S will be the first smartphone to feature a "new 8-series flagship chipset." While there's no information available yet on the name or specs of the upcoming chipset, the tipster had previously claimed Qualcomm was working on a "Lite" variant of the Snapdragon 888.
It is possible that the Motorola Edge S is the same device that featured in several leaks late last year as the Motorola Nio. The device, which could be one of Motorola's best Android phones of 2021, is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen featuring an unusual 105 Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the phone is expected to have a 64MP main sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.
