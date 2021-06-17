Motorola's next premium mid-ranger will be a significant upgrade over the Motorola Edge, according to a new report from TechnikNews. Along with shedding light on the key specs of the Motorola Edge successor, the report suggests the Lenovo-owned company will launch two other Edge series phones to take on the best cheap Android phones from Samsung.

The follow-up to last year's Motorola Edge is said to be codenamed "Berlin." It may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset, which was announced just a few weeks back. In the camera department, the North American variant of the phone will reportedly include a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The European variant is expected to come with an additional 8MP telephoto lens. Both variants will include a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola "PStar" is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is said to include a triple-lens camera system with a 108MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The phone could be offered in three color options at launch: Blue, White, and Black.

Motorola's most affordable Edge series phone for 2021 is apparently codenamed "Kyoto." The report doesn't reveal much about the upcoming device, except that it will come with the same 108MP primary sensor and 32MP selfie camera as the other two models.

All three Edge series phones are likely to be announced sometime in the second half of the year.