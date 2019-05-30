Last year, we got the Moto Z3 Play and, a few months later, the Z3. Neither of them was particularly flagship-worthy, but they served a purpose — the former as a mid-range phone to whet the appetites of Moto Mod lovers, and the latter as a vehicle for Verizon's burgeoning 5G network.

The Moto Z4 continues in the same vein, with seemingly budget specs at a not-so-budget price. A few interesting things: the Snapdragon 675 isn't necessarily faster than the Snapdragon 670 in the Pixel 3a; it's got a slightly more robust CPU but a weaker GPU. Motorola's also doing away with its awful dual-camera setup to beef up the main one: a 48MP quad-pixel sensor, the same one found in many phones this year, from the Honor View 20 to the ASUS Zenfone 6. The 3,6000mAh battery should be welcome news to anyone who misses the old days of then OG Moto Z Play, while the return of the headphone jack is another moment of zen.

At $499.99 MSRP, but much cheaper purchased at Verizon with a new line (and a 5G Moto Mod), the Moto Z4 is yet another not-so-expensive 5G-compatible Motorola phone.