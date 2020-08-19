Perennial leaker Evan Blass revealed a few key specs of Motorola's upcoming Moto E7 Plus earlier this week. Blass has now posted official renders of the Moto E7 Plus and Moto G9 Plus on his Patreon page.

The Moto G9 Plus renders reveal a somewhat familiar design with a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display. On the back of the phone, we find a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor. Unlike recent Motorola budget phones, however, the Moto G9 Plus will not have a fingerprint sensor embedded in the batwing logo at the rear. Instead, the phone is likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. While the tech specs of the Moto G9 Plus haven't surfaced yet, a TUV Rheinland listing for the phone had revealed last month that it will pack a large 4,700mAh battery and support 30W fast charging.

Moto E7 Plus, on the other hand, will have a waterdrop notch display with a sizeable chin at the bottom. Like most entry-level phones, the Moto E7 Plus will only have two cameras at the rear. As revealed by Blass, the phone will have an impressive 48MP primary sensor and a 5,000mAh battery. It will also be Motorola's first phone to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.