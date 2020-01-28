All about value Moto G7 Flagships are so overrated Even with the Moto G8 on the way, 2019's Moto G7 continues to be one heck of a phone for shoppers on a budget. Everything about the G7 still holds up, including its premium design, dual rear cameras, and Full HD+ display. $300 at Amazon

$158 at Walmart

Moto G8 Plus (£200 at Amazon UK) If you don't live in the U.S., you might as well skip over the G7 and just get the Moto G8 Plus which is already available. It has a newer processor, better camera setup, and a huge 4,000 mAh battery. We're expecting a total of four phones

Over the last few years, Motorola has had a tendency to release an overwhelming number of phones. Last year saw the most G-series phones released at once, with the Moto G7, G7 Power, G7 Play, and G7 Plus all being unveiled at the same time. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before To not much surprise, we're expecting Motorola to keep that four-phone lineup once again for 2020. As such, we can look forward to the Moto G8, G8 Power, G8 Play, and G8 Plus to be released. What is different this year, though, is the timing for the releases. Rather than launch all four phones at once, Motorola has staged the rollout for these devices. The Moto G8 Play and G8 Plus are already available...just not in the U.S.

In October 2019, Motorola unveiled the first half of the G8 family — the Moto G8 Play and G8 Plus. The phones were initially made available in Brazil, Mexico, and a few other countries, but they've yet to make their way to the U.S. (and likely never will). Starting first with the Moto G8 Play (pictured above), it's about what you'd expect from a successor to the G7 Play. It's the lowest-end entry in the G8 lineup, featuring a 6.2-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P70 processor, and 2GB of RAM. You'll also find 32GB of expandable storage and a big 4,000 mAh battery. There are three cameras on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth sensor. Once again, the Motorola "M" logo on the back of the phone acts as a fingerprint sensor.

Moving on to the Moto G8 Plus, this is the highest-end G8 phone Motorola is offering. Its specs across the board are all quite solid, consisting of a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. There are also three cameras on the back of the G8 Plus, but they're more technically impressive. There's a 48MP primary camera, 16MP wide-angle camera, and 5MP depth sensor. Motorola also touts a "Night Vision" mode that allows for better low-light photography. This is what the regular Moto G8 looks like

With the Moto G8 Play and G8 Plus existing in other markets, U.S. shoppers are expected to get the G8 and G8 Power. While we don't know what the Power variant will look like, leaked renders have surfaced for the regular Moto G8. The Moto G8 looks very similar compared to the G8 Play and G8 Plus, with the biggest design difference being that it opts for a hole-punch cutout in its display instead of a waterdrop notch. It also has three rear cameras, including a 16MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. We're also interested in the textured back of the Moto G8, which is most apparent with the blue paint job. Here are all of the specs for the four phones

While each Moto G8 phone has slight differences with its exact spec offerings, there are also a lot of similarities across the board. All phones have big batteries, offer expandable storage, and have three rear cameras. The full spec loadout is below, with the specs for the G8 and G8 Power being based on the latest available rumors/reports.

Category Moto G8 Moto G8 Power Moto G8 Play Moto G8 Plus Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch

HD+ 6.36-inch

HD+ 6.2-inch

HD+ 6.3-inch

Full HD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Memory 4GB RAM 4GB RAM 2GB RAM 4GB RAM Storage 64GB 64GB 32GB 64GB Expandable ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Rear Camera 1 16MP primary camera Unknown 13MP primary camera 48MP primary camera Rear Camera 2 8MP wide-angle camera Unknown 8MP wide-angle camera 16MP wide-angle camera Rear Camera 3 2MP macro camera Unknown 2MP depth sensor 5MP depth sensor Battery 4,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh

It's great to see that Motorola is making 4,000 mAh the standard capacity for its phones, with the rumored 5,000 mAh battery for the G8 Power matching the G7 Power. We are a little concerned about the suggested HD+ resolution for the Moto G8's display, which would be a big step down from the G7's Full HD+ one. We're hoping that's a misreported spec, but we won't know for sure until Motorola officially takes the wraps off the phone. Let's talk pricing and availability

As we wind down this article, let's now dive into everyone's favorite subject when talking about smartphones — pricing! You can import the Moto G8 Play for $170 if you live in the U.S., with the G8 Plus costing about $260 to import. As with all international phones, these don't come with a proper warranty and may have weak LTE coverage is some areas. It's unclear how much the Moto G8 and G8 Power will sell for, but based on prices for the G7 and G7 Power, we can expect about $300 for the G8 and $250 for the G8 Power. While we don't anticipate the G8 Play or G8 Plus will ever be officially sold in the United States, we fully expect Motorola to offer both the G8 and G8 Power in the country. Furthermore, all signs are pointing to Motorola announcing the two phones at Mobile World Congress in February. Don't count out the Moto G7

We can't wait to learn more about what Motorola has to offer with the Moto G8, but if you don't feel like waiting around for it to be released, don't forget that the Moto G7 is still alive and kicking. Few phones offer as good of an experience as the G7 does for this amount of money, with some of its highlights being a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, dual 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, 64GB of expandable storage, and a reliable fingerprint sensor. The 3,000 mAh battery isn't as impressive as the 4,000 mAh one we're expecting from the G8, but it's still enough to get you through a full day of use. It's also worth mentioning that it's not uncommon to find regular discounts for the Moto G7, seeing as how it's now been out in the wild for a while. If you happen to run across one of these sales, you can save quite a bit of cash on the phone.