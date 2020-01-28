Thanks to the immense popularity of the original Moto G from 2013 and continuous updates to the product line, the G-series is now synonymous with low-cost Android phones that offer worthwhile user experiences.
Last year's Moto G7 lineup impressed with great displays, top-notch build quality, and more choice than ever before. Motorola is now in the process of preparing its Moto G8 lineup, and if you're going to be in the market for an affordable smartphone this year, this is something you'll want to keep an eye on.
From all of the latest news, rumors, renders, and more, here's everything we know so far about the Moto G8 family!
All about value
Moto G7
Flagships are so overrated
Even with the Moto G8 on the way, 2019's Moto G7 continues to be one heck of a phone for shoppers on a budget. Everything about the G7 still holds up, including its premium design, dual rear cameras, and Full HD+ display.
Moto G8 Plus (£200 at Amazon UK)
If you don't live in the U.S., you might as well skip over the G7 and just get the Moto G8 Plus which is already available. It has a newer processor, better camera setup, and a huge 4,000 mAh battery.
We're expecting a total of four phones
Over the last few years, Motorola has had a tendency to release an overwhelming number of phones. Last year saw the most G-series phones released at once, with the Moto G7, G7 Power, G7 Play, and G7 Plus all being unveiled at the same time.
To not much surprise, we're expecting Motorola to keep that four-phone lineup once again for 2020. As such, we can look forward to the Moto G8, G8 Power, G8 Play, and G8 Plus to be released.
What is different this year, though, is the timing for the releases. Rather than launch all four phones at once, Motorola has staged the rollout for these devices.
The Moto G8 Play and G8 Plus are already available...just not in the U.S.
In October 2019, Motorola unveiled the first half of the G8 family — the Moto G8 Play and G8 Plus. The phones were initially made available in Brazil, Mexico, and a few other countries, but they've yet to make their way to the U.S. (and likely never will).
Starting first with the Moto G8 Play (pictured above), it's about what you'd expect from a successor to the G7 Play. It's the lowest-end entry in the G8 lineup, featuring a 6.2-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P70 processor, and 2GB of RAM. You'll also find 32GB of expandable storage and a big 4,000 mAh battery.
There are three cameras on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth sensor. Once again, the Motorola "M" logo on the back of the phone acts as a fingerprint sensor.
Moving on to the Moto G8 Plus, this is the highest-end G8 phone Motorola is offering. Its specs across the board are all quite solid, consisting of a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery.
There are also three cameras on the back of the G8 Plus, but they're more technically impressive. There's a 48MP primary camera, 16MP wide-angle camera, and 5MP depth sensor. Motorola also touts a "Night Vision" mode that allows for better low-light photography.
This is what the regular Moto G8 looks like
With the Moto G8 Play and G8 Plus existing in other markets, U.S. shoppers are expected to get the G8 and G8 Power. While we don't know what the Power variant will look like, leaked renders have surfaced for the regular Moto G8.
The Moto G8 looks very similar compared to the G8 Play and G8 Plus, with the biggest design difference being that it opts for a hole-punch cutout in its display instead of a waterdrop notch. It also has three rear cameras, including a 16MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera.
We're also interested in the textured back of the Moto G8, which is most apparent with the blue paint job.
Here are all of the specs for the four phones
While each Moto G8 phone has slight differences with its exact spec offerings, there are also a lot of similarities across the board. All phones have big batteries, offer expandable storage, and have three rear cameras.
The full spec loadout is below, with the specs for the G8 and G8 Power being based on the latest available rumors/reports.
|Category
|Moto G8
|Moto G8 Power
|Moto G8 Play
|Moto G8 Plus
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.39-inch
HD+
|6.36-inch
HD+
|6.2-inch
HD+
|6.3-inch
Full HD+
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Memory
|4GB RAM
|4GB RAM
|2GB RAM
|4GB RAM
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB
|32GB
|64GB
|Expandable
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Rear Camera 1
|16MP primary camera
|Unknown
|13MP primary camera
|48MP primary camera
|Rear Camera 2
|8MP wide-angle camera
|Unknown
|8MP wide-angle camera
|16MP wide-angle camera
|Rear Camera 3
|2MP macro camera
|Unknown
|2MP depth sensor
|5MP depth sensor
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
It's great to see that Motorola is making 4,000 mAh the standard capacity for its phones, with the rumored 5,000 mAh battery for the G8 Power matching the G7 Power.
We are a little concerned about the suggested HD+ resolution for the Moto G8's display, which would be a big step down from the G7's Full HD+ one. We're hoping that's a misreported spec, but we won't know for sure until Motorola officially takes the wraps off the phone.
Let's talk pricing and availability
As we wind down this article, let's now dive into everyone's favorite subject when talking about smartphones — pricing!
You can import the Moto G8 Play for $170 if you live in the U.S., with the G8 Plus costing about $260 to import. As with all international phones, these don't come with a proper warranty and may have weak LTE coverage is some areas.
It's unclear how much the Moto G8 and G8 Power will sell for, but based on prices for the G7 and G7 Power, we can expect about $300 for the G8 and $250 for the G8 Power.
While we don't anticipate the G8 Play or G8 Plus will ever be officially sold in the United States, we fully expect Motorola to offer both the G8 and G8 Power in the country. Furthermore, all signs are pointing to Motorola announcing the two phones at Mobile World Congress in February.
Don't count out the Moto G7
We can't wait to learn more about what Motorola has to offer with the Moto G8, but if you don't feel like waiting around for it to be released, don't forget that the Moto G7 is still alive and kicking.
Few phones offer as good of an experience as the G7 does for this amount of money, with some of its highlights being a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, dual 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, 64GB of expandable storage, and a reliable fingerprint sensor. The 3,000 mAh battery isn't as impressive as the 4,000 mAh one we're expecting from the G8, but it's still enough to get you through a full day of use.
It's also worth mentioning that it's not uncommon to find regular discounts for the Moto G7, seeing as how it's now been out in the wild for a while. If you happen to run across one of these sales, you can save quite a bit of cash on the phone.
All about value
Moto G7
Flagships are so overrated
Even with the Moto G8 on the way, 2019's Moto G7 continues to be one heck of a phone for shoppers on a budget. Everything about the G7 still holds up, including its premium design, dual rear cameras, and Full HD+ display.
Moto G8 Plus (£200 at Amazon UK)
If you don't live in the U.S., you might as well skip over the G7 and just get the Moto G8 Plus which is already available. It has a newer processor, better camera setup, and a huge 4,000 mAh battery.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip fully revealed in high-quality renders
Samsung's second folding phone — the Galaxy Z Flip — has been showcased in a bunch of new renders. We now have a clear vision of what the gadget looks like, and what features it'll bring to the table.
Off-Facebook Activity rolling out to all users in the coming months
Facebook has announced that its new "Off-Facebook Activity" feature is now rolling out to all users.
Galaxy S9 stable Android 10 update now rolling out in the U.S. and Germany
After a slight delay, Samsung has finally started rolling out the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+.
These are the best Sprint phones you can buy right now
Sprint offers some of the best smartphones worth bringing home. We've rounded them up just for you!