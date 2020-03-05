What you need to know
- The Moto G8 is now official.
- It comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ hole-punch display and runs on a Snapdragon 665 chipset.
- The phone will go on sale in select markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Australia in the coming weeks.
Motorola took the wraps off two Moto G8 series phones in October last year – the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus. The company today announced the newest addition to its Moto G lineup, the Moto G8. While the other two Moto G8 phones are minor upgrades over their predecessors, the Moto G8 is actually a downgrade over the Moto G7 in some areas.
The Moto G8 features a 6.4-inch Max Vision Display with a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. Disappointingly, however, the phone uses an HD+ resolution panel. Under the hood, it is powered by a more powerful Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The Moto G8 also boasts a larger 4,000mAh battery, although it only supports 10W charging instead of 15W supported by the Moto G7.
In the camera department, the Moto G8 has a triple-camera array at the rear. It uses a 16MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone houses an 8MP camera in the hole-punch cutout. As for the software, the Moto G8 will ship with Android 10 out of the box.
The latest budget Android phone from Motorola is now on sale in Brazil for 1,299 Reals ($282). In the coming weeks, the phone will be released in Asia, Latin America, Europe and Australia as well. As per the folks at Android Authority, the phone will be available via Amazon, Argos, and John Lewis in the UK for £179 ($231).
