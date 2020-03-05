Motorola took the wraps off two Moto G8 series phones in October last year – the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus. The company today announced the newest addition to its Moto G lineup, the Moto G8. While the other two Moto G8 phones are minor upgrades over their predecessors, the Moto G8 is actually a downgrade over the Moto G7 in some areas.

The Moto G8 features a 6.4-inch Max Vision Display with a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. Disappointingly, however, the phone uses an HD+ resolution panel. Under the hood, it is powered by a more powerful Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The Moto G8 also boasts a larger 4,000mAh battery, although it only supports 10W charging instead of 15W supported by the Moto G7.