The long-awaited Android Pie update for the U.S. unlocked variant of the Moto G6 has finally begun rolling out. In other markets, the official Android Pie update began rolling out for the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in mid-February. The Pie update for the Moto G6 on Verizon was released over-the-air last month.

As noted by PhoneArena, the first phase of the Android Pie rollout for the U.S. unlocked Moto G6 began just yesterday. That means it might take at least a few days for the update to become available for everyone. However, going by the various Reddit threads on the update, it looks like quite a few owners of the U.S. unlocked Moto G6 have already received the major update. In case you have not received any notification yet, you can try manually updating your phone by heading to Settings > About Phone > System Updates.

Some of the main highlights of the Android Pie update include improvements to Quick Settings, a redesigned Settings app, new emojis, improved audio controls, adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, and several UI changes. Apart from all the usual Android Pie goodies, the latest update brings the Android security updates through May 1, 2019. As confirmed by Motorola last year, the Moto G6 series will not receive any major OS upgrade after Android 9.0 Pie.

Even though the newer Moto G7 is undoubtedly a superior phone compared to the Moto G6, the older Moto G6 still remains a great option if you have a limited budget. For just a few hours more, the Prime Exclusive Moto G6 is on sale for just $110 on Amazon.

