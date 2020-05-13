Perfect balance Moto G Power Good specs, great features, excellent price If we could only recommend one Moto G, it'd have to be the G Power. The Moto G Power has pretty much everything you could want in a phone — including a decent display, reliable performance, and fun cameras. The star of the show is battery life, which lasts up to three days on a single charge. $250 at Amazon

$250 at Motorola

Moto G Stylus ($300 at Amazon) If you have more money to spend, the Moto G Stylus is an interesting alternative. It gives you more storage, different cameras, and a free stylus. Moto G8 Plus ($205 at Amazon) Comfortable buying an international phone? The Moto G8 Plus delivers a well-rounded experience for an insanely low price. We've reviewed the Moto G Stylus and G Power

If you live in the United States, the two Moto G phones you'll want to be familiar with are the G Stylus and G Power. As mentioned above, these are the only two handsets Motorola is officially selling in the country. Thankfully, both are quite good. Starting first with the Moto G Stylus, this is the "flagship" Moto G for the U.S. in 2020. Compared to the G Power, it has more internal storage, upgraded cameras, and an included stylus that can be used for drawing, taking notes, etc. There's a lot about the G Stylus that works, but between lackluster image quality, some wonkiness with how the stylus performs, and an enormous amount of competition, it's not our go-to recommendation.

Instead, we'd urge you to check out the Moto G Power. While there's nothing about the G Stylus that's a deal-breaker, the G Power offers a nearly identical experience for $50 less and touts a massive 5,000 mAh battery in the process — allowing for up to three days of use on a single charge. For how little Motorola is asking for the phone, it's kind of a no-brainer. Moto G Stylus review: This pen isn't actually mightier

The day-to-day experience of using a G Stylus or G Power is pretty great, but having a better understanding of what makes the phones tick may give you a deeper appreciation for them. If not, sometimes it's just fun to know all of the numbers and stats the go into making a device work the way it does. In any case, here are all of the specs you'll find for the two phones.

Category Moto G Stylus Moto G Power Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Display 6.4-inch

Full HD+

Max Vision 6.4-inch

Full HD+

Max Vision Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Memory 4GB RAM 4GB RAM Storage 128GB 64GB Expandable Storage Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Rear Camera 1 48MP primary camera

f/1.7

1.6um 16MP primary camera

f/1.7

1.12um Rear Camera 2 2MP Macro Vision

f/2.2 2MP Macro Vision

f/2.2 Rear Camera 3 16MP Action Cam

f/2.2

2.0um

117-degree field-of-view 8MP ultra-wide

f/2.2

1.12um

118-degree field-of-view Front Camera 16MP

f/2.0

1um 16MP

f/2.0

1um Security Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0 NFC ❌ ❌ Ports USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual stereo speakers with Dolby tuning Dual stereo speakers with Dolby tuning Battery 4,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Water Resistance Water-repellent Water-repellent Dimensions 158.55 x 75.8 x 9.2mm 159.85 x 75.84 x 9.63mm Weight 192g 199g Colors Mystic Indigo Smoke Black

As you can see, the Moto G Stylus and G Power are very similar. They share the same display, processor, RAM, ports, and connectivity. The key differences are the battery, storage, and rear cameras. The G Stylus's 4,000 mAh battery is an excellent size, but the G Power impresses even more with its 5,000 mAh one. That said, the G Stylus makes a comeback with its 128GB of storage, which is double the 64GB found inside the Power. Looking at the rear cameras, it's hard to definitively say that one setup is better than the other. The 48MP primary camera on the G Stylus is sharper than the G Power's 16MP one, but we prefer the G Power's ultra-wide camera that can be used for photos and videos while the Stylus's Action Cam is used exclusively for video. Should you upgrade from an older Moto?

Should you happen to live outside of the U.S. and Canada, chances are you'll have a few different Moto G phones available to you. In other countries throughout the world, Motorola is also selling a bunch of Moto G8-branded devices. Motorola says it used the "G Stylus" and "G Power" names in North America with the intent of simplifying its branding, but with five other "G8" phones being sold in other markets, it's unclear what the ultimate goal is. Whatever Motorola is working towards, these are the other phones in its lineup for 2020: Moto G8

Moto G8 Plus

Moto G8 Play

Moto G8 Power

Speaking of buying the G Stylus and G Power, we should probably tell you where you can go out and do that. If you like buying your phones unlocked, you can get both the Stylus and Power from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Motorola's own website. Carrier availability is a bit different, with certain ones carrying the Stylus and others offering the Power. Check the link below for a full breakdown of where to shop 👇. Where to buy the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power