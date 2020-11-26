Lenovo launched the Moto G 5G last month in Europe as its most accessible 5G phone. Now, it's bringing that handset to the Indian market as the retailer Flipkart (via PocketNow) announces a November 30th launch.

The Moto G 5G is the more toned-down version of the Moto G 5G Plus that launched earlier in the year. It's a little weaker with a Snapdragon 750G where the G Plus has a Snapdragon 765, a triple camera where the G Plus has a quad-camera, and a 60Hz screen where the Plus has the smoother 90Hz. These are compromises that come with the price, and Lenovo's probably expecting you to pay a little more if you value those.

The Moto G 5G will be coming to Flipkart next week, though pricing for the market has yet to be revealed. It has a starting MSRP of €300 in Europe that can be converted to roughly ₹26, 400. Lenovo can be expected to sell the smartphone around that price range at its debut next week.