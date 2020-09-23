What you need to know
- Motorola's entry-level Moto E7 Plus has been launched in India.
- The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, dual rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor, and a 5000mAh battery.
- It will be available for purchase in the country starting September 30 for ₹9,499 ($129).
Earlier this month, Motorola launched the entry-level Moto E7 Plus in Brazil. The smartphone has now been launched in India to take on some of the best cheap Android phones currently available in the country, including Xiaomi's Redmi 9 Prime and Samsung's Galaxy M11.
Motorola has priced the Moto E7 Plus at ₹9,499 ($129) in India. It will be available to purchase via Flipkart starting at 12 PM on September 30 in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange.
The Moto E7 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, with a waterdrop notch at the top for an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.
In the camera department, Motorola's latest entry-level phone has a dual-lens setup at the rear. The 48MP primary sensor features Quad Pixel technology, while the 2MP secondary sensor is used for depth sensing. The Moto E7 Plus also packs a large 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to provide over two days of endurance. Some of the other key features of the phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and a water-repellent design. Just as you would expect, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box.
