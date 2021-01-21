Celebrating its 110th birthday, one of motorsport's most iconic and demanding events takes place this week - read on for our full guide to getting a Monte-Carlo Rally live stream and watch the multi-stage race online wherever you are right now.
Kicking off the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship season, as ever the event takes place across the the asphalt roads of the Alps region, with a challenging range of snow, ice, wet and dry conditions to negotiate
Having postponed his retirement, French legend Sébastien Ogier is back to defend his championship title after being crowned for a seventh time last season — a mere six weeks ago.
Having grown up just minutes away from some of the event's winding roads, Ogier will be hoping for a record eighth win in the Monte-Carlo Rally in order to get one up on fellow Frenchman and current joint record-holder Sébastien Loeb.
Belgium's Thierry Neuville, Spaniard Daniel Sordo and British hopeful Elfyn Evans are the most likely drivers being tipped to dethrone seven-time series winner Ogier this time out.
Read on for your full guide to watching a live stream of this year's event, no matter where you are in the world.
Monte-Carlo Rally 2021: Where and when?
Taking place between Thursday January 21 until Sunday the 24th, the 2021 edition of the Monte-Carlo Rally is across 14 stages covering a total route of 1392.92km.
The official start on Thursday from Gap is at 1.10pm CET local time (7.10am ET / 4.10am PT, 12.10pm GMT, 11.10pm AEDT).
Day 2's actions starts in Aspremont at 6.10am CET (12.10am ET / 9.10pm PT, 5.10am GMT, 4.10pm AEDT), Day 3 begins at 6.30am CET, (12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT, 5.30am GMT, 4.30pm AEDT), while Sunday's concluding stages begin at Puget-Theniers at 8.30am CET, (2.30am ET / 11.30pm PT, 7.30am GMT, 6.30pm AEDT).
Watch the Monte-Carlo Rally 2021 online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Monte-Carlo Rally 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the 2021 Monte-Carlo Rally. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the Monte-Carlo Rally 2021 online in the US
While no major US TV network has the rights to this year's World Rally Championship, motorsport fans in the US can keep up with all the action Monte Carlo via W2C+ - the official video platform of the FIA. Featuring live coverage of every stage of each rally, a year-olong season pass will set you back €89.99 (roughly around $110), or you can also go for an €8.99 monthly subscription (around $11).
Check full timings and schedule for each stage at WRC.
How to stream the Monte-Carlo Rally 2021 live in the UK
There's fantastic news for motorsport fans in the UK looking to watch the WRC season opener. All stages of this year's event will be broadcast live via BT Sport.
Coverage is set to hop between all four of BT Sport's channels throughout the event, so it's worth keeping an eye on the network's schedule or your EPG.
Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app, available for iOS and Android. If you don't fancy a long-term commitment, there's now BT Sport's Monthly Pass option, which lets you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want.
It's also worth noting that free-to-air station ITV4 will be showing highlights of each day's action every evening.
If you find yourself unable to access BT Sport's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Monte-Carlo Rally 2021 live in Canada
Specialist 24/7 motorsports channel REV TV holds the rights to show live coverage of this season's World Rally Championship, including this year's Monte-Carlo Rally.
The station is available through most cable providers, with coverage of the opening stage beginning at 9am ET on Thursday.
Live stream Monte-Carlo Rally 2021 live in Australia
While Fox Sports has the rights to show the WRC coverage Down Under, the network doesn't appear to be providing live coverage. If you're an Aussie that's desperate to watch the action unfold from the Alps, we'd suggest signing up for W2C+, the official video subscription service of the FIA.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.