Celebrating its 110th birthday, one of motorsport's most iconic and demanding events takes place this week - read on for our full guide to getting a Monte-Carlo Rally live stream and watch the multi-stage race online wherever you are right now.

Kicking off the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship season, as ever the event takes place across the the asphalt roads of the Alps region, with a challenging range of snow, ice, wet and dry conditions to negotiate

Having postponed his retirement, French legend Sébastien Ogier is back to defend his championship title after being crowned for a seventh time last season — a mere six weeks ago.

Having grown up just minutes away from some of the event's winding roads, Ogier will be hoping for a record eighth win in the Monte-Carlo Rally in order to get one up on fellow Frenchman and current joint record-holder Sébastien Loeb.

Belgium's Thierry Neuville, Spaniard Daniel Sordo and British hopeful Elfyn Evans are the most likely drivers being tipped to dethrone seven-time series winner Ogier this time out.

Read on for your full guide to watching a live stream of this year's event, no matter where you are in the world.

Monte-Carlo Rally 2021: Where and when?

Taking place between Thursday January 21 until Sunday the 24th, the 2021 edition of the Monte-Carlo Rally is across 14 stages covering a total route of 1392.92km.

The official start on Thursday from Gap is at 1.10pm CET local time (7.10am ET / 4.10am PT, 12.10pm GMT, 11.10pm AEDT).

Day 2's actions starts in Aspremont at 6.10am CET (12.10am ET / 9.10pm PT, 5.10am GMT, 4.10pm AEDT), Day 3 begins at 6.30am CET, (12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT, 5.30am GMT, 4.30pm AEDT), while Sunday's concluding stages begin at Puget-Theniers at 8.30am CET, (2.30am ET / 11.30pm PT, 7.30am GMT, 6.30pm AEDT).

Watch the Monte-Carlo Rally 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Monte-Carlo Rally 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

