What you need to know
- Mint Mobile has introduced an all-new unlimited plan.
- The plan offers unlimited calling, up to 35GB of high-speed 5G/4G data, and unlimited domestic texts.
- You can subscribe to the new plan by paying $90 upfront for three months.
Mint Mobile today introduced a new unlimited plan for its subscribers, offering a host of benefits.
The new plan offers unlimited talk and text in the U.S., along with unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada. It also gives you 35GB of high-speed 5G/4G data, after which your speed will be capped at 128kbps. You will also be able to stream videos at only 480p resolution. Hotspot data, on the other hand, is capped at 5GB per month.
You can get the new unlimited plan from Mint Mobile for an introductory price of $90 for three months. After three months, you will have to pay $40 per month to renew the plan for three more months.
To lock into the introductory offer pricing after three months, you will have to renew with a twelve-month plan. In comparison, T-Mobile's Essentials plan is priced at $60 per month for a single line, while Verizon's Start Unlimited plan costs $70.
Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's vast data network and lets you save money with its 3-,6-, and 12-month packages that offer bulk discounts. All Mint Mobile plans also come with a 7-day money back guarantee and allow you to add more data anytime.
