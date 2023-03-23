Is Mint Mobile still owned by Ryan Reynolds?

Best answer: Nope! Although actor Ryan Reynolds did purchase an ownership stake in Mint Mobile back in November 2019, the wireless brand was sold to T-Mobile in March 2023. Following the announcement, Reynolds stated that he would stay in his "creative role" at Mint, which probably means he'll continue to appear in the carrier's sardonic commercials.

(opens in new tab) Mint Mobile: Starting at just $15/month (opens in new tab) Ryan Reynolds may no longer be at the helm of Mint Mobile, but T-Mobile has announced that they will continue to offer great service through the brand, with a commitment to keep the carrier's popular $15/month plan indefinitely. They may not be considered an MVNO any more, but Mint Mobile remains one of the best prepaid carriers around, offering four data plan options and the unique ability to buy your wireless service in 3, 6, and 12-month increments. All Mint plans come with unlimited talk and text, 5G/4G LTE data provided by T-Mobile, and free calling to Mexico and Canada.

So who owns Mint Mobile now?

Mint Mobile was officially bought by T-Mobile in March 2023.

Mint Mobile has used T-Mobile's massive network since its founding in 2015. Back then, the MVNO carrier was a subsidiary of Ultra Mobile, a company that also joined T-Mobile during the recent acquisition. Since its inception, Mint Mobile has had an ironic, lighthearted marketing style that set it apart from other prepaid wireless carriers. Reynolds continued that unique approach, bringing a lot of new attention to the Mint Mobile brand over the last few years.

The recent acquisition was announced through a humorous advertisement starring Reynolds and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. Although it's hard to say how existing Mint Mobile customers will be affected by the purchase, it's worth noting that, in the video, Sievert confirmed that T-Mobile will keep Mint's popular $15/month wireless plan as is. Beyond that, we can only speculate.

What is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier that uses T-Mobile's massive 5G network — the largest in the country — to deliver outstanding coverage at a lower cost. They're also unique in that you must pay for your phone service in 3, 6, and 12-month increments of time, with added savings the more you buy.

There are four monthly data plans to choose from: 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, and Unlimited (speeds slow after 35GB), and all plans come with unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and no contracts or hidden fees. Tons of great smartphones are compatible with Mint, and the carrier is also known to offer great deals for new and existing customers.

