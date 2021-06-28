What you need to know
- A new leak gives us our very first look at the OnePlus Nord successor.
- The upcoming mid-ranger will look similar to the flagship OnePlus 9 series phones.
- It is rumored to come with a 6.43-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset, and a 50MP main camera.
OnePlus is soon expected to unveil a follow-up to last year's OnePlus Nord, powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset. While its launch date is yet to be confirmed, reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) has partnered with 91Mobiles to post CAD-based renders of the Nord 2.
The renders reveal an attractive design that looks to be inspired by the company's flagship OnePlus 9 series phones. They show a flat display with slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. On the back of the phone, we find a triple-lens array housed within a rectangular camera module. The right side of the phone houses the power button and the brand's signature alert slider. Unlike the recently launched Nord CE 5G, however, a 3.5mm headphone jack is nowhere to be seen.
The Nord 2 is expected to arrive with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring the same 90Hz refresh rate as the best cheap Android phones. It is said to feature a triple-lens camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other rumored specs of the OnePlus Nord 2 include a 32MP selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W or 65W fast charging. On the software front, you can expect it to run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box.
