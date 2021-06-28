OnePlus is soon expected to unveil a follow-up to last year's OnePlus Nord, powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset. While its launch date is yet to be confirmed, reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) has partnered with 91Mobiles to post CAD-based renders of the Nord 2.

The renders reveal an attractive design that looks to be inspired by the company's flagship OnePlus 9 series phones. They show a flat display with slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. On the back of the phone, we find a triple-lens array housed within a rectangular camera module. The right side of the phone houses the power button and the brand's signature alert slider. Unlike the recently launched Nord CE 5G, however, a 3.5mm headphone jack is nowhere to be seen.