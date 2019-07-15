It's hard to believe that Microsoft's Surface Headphones are turning one year old soon. It feels like they've only been out for a few months. I've said on several occasions that every single headphone company should copy Microsoft's dial and touchpad design because it's on a whole different level. But at its original price of $349, it's hard to recommend them solely on its UX. However, at its Prime Day discounted price of $190, it's hard to say no.

By far my favorite feature about the Surface Headphones are the dial controls for controlling ANC (on the left ear cup) and volume (on the right ear cup) and the fact that they use the standard "iPod style" controls for controlling media. That means single tap for play/pause, double-tap to skip a track, and triple tap to go back. Not only that, but the media controls are the same on both ear cups so you don't have to remember which side to use.

In terms of ANC, the Surface headphones compare favorably to the Bose QC35 IIs, Sony WH-1000XM2, Bang & Olufsen H9i, and Bowers & Wilkins PX. All of the aforementioned headphones have similar ANC performance. However, none of these headphones compare to the Sony WH-1000XM3 which are currently the king of ANC headphones. If put on a scale of 1-10, the WH-1000XM3 would be an 11, and everything else would be a solid 7.

The Surface Headphones have great ANC performance

The Surface Headphones have great ANC performance and will be good enough for most scenarios. The dial lets you quickly go from ANC suited for loud environments to pumping in the outside world so you can have a conversation without the need to remove your headphones.

For sound, the Surface Headphones are solid. They offer a rich bass response without being overbearing (looking at you WH-1000XM3), a neutral mid-range and a less than stellar treble region that could be classified as being recessed. Overall, they have a slightly dark, warm sound signature that many will come to love.

At the retail price of $349, you're much better off buying something like the Sony WH-1000XM3 as they offer class-leading ANC, an exceptional sound, and ridiculously long battery life at up to 30 hours on a single charge.

However, at the incredibly low price of $190, the Surface Headphones are a solid choice. You get features such as being able to listen via Bluetooth and charge over the USB-C port at the same time (something you can't do with the WH-1000XM3), global EQ with Microsoft's companion app so you can EQ them on your smartphone and that'll sync across all of your paired devices, and the innovative dial design for media playback and ANC levels.

More Prime Day Deals