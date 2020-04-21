Working from home lately? Microsoft's new Ergonomic Keyboard is designed to make typing more comfortable, and today it's down to just $29.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of nearly $25 off its average cost and also marks a return to the lowest price this model has ever reached.

Key Deal Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard This new keyboard from Microsoft was designed to reduce fatigue while you're typing, featuring an improved cushion and ergonomically tested palm rest for all-day comfort. There's a dedicated number pad as well. $29.99 $53.99 $24 off See at Best Buy

The Ergonomic Keyboard debuted just a few months ago. Designed for exceptional comfort, it allows you to work all day with reduced risk of fatigue thanks to its wave-like design and ergonomically tested palm rest. There are also built-in shortcuts, including dedicated keys for emojis, search, Office 365, media controls, and more. There's a full number pad as well so you can input numbers quicker.

Microsoft's keyboard is compatbile with Windows 10 as well as Windows 8.1 and Windows 7, though the Office 365 and Emoji keys are not compatible with those older two options. At Best Buy, just over 100 customers have left a review for this keyboard resulting in a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

In need of a new mouse as well? You can pair the keyboard with Microsoft's Ergonomic Mouse and pick one up today for $29.99 while supplies last. Just like the keyboard above, this mouse is only compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7.

Shipping at Best Buy is free on orders totaling $35 or more, which means the keyboard is right below the minimum you'll need for free shipping. Considering shipping generally costs $5.99 or more at Best Buy, it'd be a smarter idea to just add something worth $5 or more to your cart before checking out. At this time, Best Buy isn't allowing customers to shop inside of its store, but Curbside Pickup is still an option if you need this keyboard in your hands faster than it can be shipped.