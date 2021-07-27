Hot on the heels of the OnePlus Nord 2 launch with the Dimensity 1200 AI, MediaTek has announced its latest SoC. The new MediaTek 1300T chipset is designed with Android tablets and ARM-powered laptops in mind.

This chipset is built on the same 6nm process as the Dimensity 1200, with more of a focus on powering devices with larger displays. MediaTek's Kompanio chipsets have been making their way through some of the best Chromebooks, such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. But now, the company aims to take things to the next level with the Kompanio 1300T.

Whether you're using a Kompanio-powered device for business needs, streaming entertainment or video conferencing, it can deliver faster, more reliable Wi-Fi connectivity for ultra-efficient performance and all-day battery life. The Kompanio 1300T incorporates MediaTek's APU (AI processing unit) to provide powerful, energy-efficient AI computing power for the latest voice and visual applications.

The Kompanio 1300T uses four ARM Cortex-A78 cores, paired with four ARM Cortex-A55 cores and an ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. Like the Dimensity 1200, it also supports UFS 3.1 storage, giving devices access to faster storage options.

Some key features of the Kompanio 1300T include support for displays sporting a 1440p resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, or FHD+ displays with a 144Hz refresh rate. 5G connectivity is also on board, allowing for Chromebook and tablet makers to add cellular network compatibility. In addition to 5G compatibility, the 1300T supports Wi-Fi 6, perfect for the best routers, and Bluetooth 5.2.

In its announcement, MediaTek also confirmed that this SoC can support cameras with up to a 108MP sensor, along with 4K video recording at 60fps. There's also a built-in APU that allows devices to take advantage of AI Picture Quality and voice commands.

Unfortunately, MediaTek did not share any specific tablets or laptops that will feature its latest chipset. However, the company did say that "tablet computers powered by the Kompanio 1300T platform are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2021," so it won't be long before the first new devices are launched.