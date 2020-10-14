A good monitor makes all the difference in your work from home setup. Sure, you can just use your MacBook or Windows laptop on a desk, but a monitor gives you much more screen real estate to work with and increase your productivity.

If you're looking to pick up an affordable monitor for your home office or are in the market for a gaming monitor with high refresh rate, there are the best Prime Day monitor deals currently available.

There are plenty of Prime Day deals live right now across a variety of categories, including affordable gaming accessories, wearables, TVs, and so much more.