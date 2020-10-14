A good monitor makes all the difference in your work from home setup. Sure, you can just use your MacBook or Windows laptop on a desk, but a monitor gives you much more screen real estate to work with and increase your productivity.
If you're looking to pick up an affordable monitor for your home office or are in the market for a gaming monitor with high refresh rate, there are the best Prime Day monitor deals currently available.
All about the value: HP T3M72AA 1080p IPS LED Monitor | 32% off at Amazon
This 21.5-inch HP monitor has an IPS LED display with vibrant colors and thin bezels. You get a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), 7ms response time, 178-degree viewing angles with adjustable tilt, and one VGA and one HDMI port. If you want an affordable monitor with accurate colors, this is the one to get.
Everything you need: HP 24ea 1080p IPS LED Monitor | 23% off at Amazon
HP's 23.8-inch monitor has slim bezels and a vibrant IPS panel with accurate colors and 250 nits brightness. You get a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), one VGA and one HDMI port, 178-degree viewing angles, and a 6ms response time, and easy tilt options. This is the ideal 24-inch monitor for your home office.
More real estate: Acer CB272 1080p IPS LED Monitor | 16% off at Amazon
Acer's CB272 has an extra-large 27-inch IPS panel, but the ultra-thin bezels ensure the monitor doesn't take up too much room on your desk. The monitor has a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), 250 nits brightness, built-in audio, VESA mount, 75Hz refresh rate, and includes one VGA, one HDMI, and one DisplayPort ports.
For creative professionals: Samsung S24R650FDN 1080p IPS LED Monitor | 20% off at Amazon
This 24-inch Samsung monitor comes with a 75Hz refresh rate and has all the ports you'll need. The Full HD IPSS panel (1920 x 1080) delivers outstanding colors, it works with VESA mounts, and has HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA ports along with a built-in USB hub with two USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3. 0 ports.
Game on: HP X24c 144Hz Gaming Monitor | 8% off at Amazon
The X24c is a curved gaming monitor that works with AMD's FreeSync tech to deliver 144Hz refresh rate in games. The monitor has a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), lets you easily adjust height and tilt, and comes with DisplayPort and HDMI ports.
The ideal 4K monitor: LG 27UL500 4K HDR10 IPS Monitor | 14% off at Amazon
LG's 27UL500 is a standout 4K monitor for gaming. The 27-inch IPS monitor offers 4K resolution (3860 x 2140), 300 nits brightness, AMD's FreeSync tech, and it works with HDR10 content. Best of all, the monitor is color calibrated out of the box, and has HDMI and DisplayPort ports. If you're looking for a 4K monitor, this is the ideal option.
Perfect for gaming: BenQ EX2780Q 144Hz IPS Monitor | 33% off at Amazon
The EX2780Q ticks all the right boxes. The 27-inch monitor comes with a Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440), the sweet spot for gaming. It has an IPS panel for vibrant colors, and has 144Hz refresh rate along with onboard audio, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. This is the ideal gaming monitor.
Go big or go home: LG 32UL750 4K Monitor | 25% off at Amazon
The 32UL750 is a great choice if you're in the market for a large monitor. The 32-inch monitor has 4K resolution (3860 x 2160) and offers USB-C connectivity, up to 600 nits brightness, AMD's FreeSync tech, a vibrant screen, and easy height and tilt adjustment settings.
Welcome to the next level: Alienware AW3420DW 120Hz IPS Monitor | 29% off at Amazon
The Alienware AW3420DW isn't affordable, but it is packed with interesting tech. The monitor has a 34-inch ultrawide resolution (3440 x 1440), and the IPS panel is ideally suited for games. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and works with NVIDIA's G-Sync standard, easy height and tilt adjustment, and all the ports you could ask for.
