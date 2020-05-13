What you need to know According to The Information, Marc Levoy and Mario Queiroz have both left Google.

Levoy was known for being in charge of the Pixel camera division.

The Pixel 4a should be announced soon and come with a price of $399.

In an alternate timeline where Google I/O still took place, May 12 likely would have seen the announcement of Google's Pixel 4a. Given that this year's conference didn't happen, however, Google had to push things back. A new report from The Information sheds some light on the Pixel 4a's availability, along with two internal shakeups that have happened within Google's Pixel division. Starting first with the 4a, it's reported to cost $399 (the same price as the Pixel 3a) and "make its debut online sometime soon." The latest rumors prior to this hinted at a launch in June, which still seems likely given that Google is hosting a livestream to launch the Android 11 public beta on June 3. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more That's all fine and well, but the real meat of this story has to do with the people responsible for making Pixel devices. Per the report: The mastermind behind Google's Pixel camera, Marc Levoy, who last year showed off his team's photography advances during a Google event in New York City, left the company in March. The exit, which hasn't been previously reported, follows the departure of Pixel general manager Mario Queiroz, the second top executive to leave the Pixel orbit in less than a year.

You may not know Levoy by name, but you probably remember his time on stage last year during the Pixel 4 unveiling. He's the one who claimed that ultra-wide cameras weren't important and that telephoto was better, resulting in unwavering criticism across the board. Check the YouTube video below if you need a refresher.