Massive new leak completely spoils Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event

After giving us our first clear look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 last month, reliable leaker Evan Blass has now posted 360-degree GIFs showing the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch Active 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2. All these devices are expected to be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which, according to Blass, will be held on August 11.

The GIFs show the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 in White, Green, and Black color variants. They also give us a detailed look at the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Purple, Black, Green, and Gold. More interestingly, Blass has shared a 360-degree GIF of the value-focused Galaxy S21 FE, which was recently rumored to have been delayed due to a component shortage. The latest leak, however, seems to suggest the follow-up to one of Samsung's best Android phones will arrive next month.

Along with three new phones, the next Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to see the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2. As you can see in the GIF below, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come with a rotating bezel and two physical buttons on the right side.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4, on the other hand, will have a more sports-focused design. Both smartwatches are expected to run the new Wear OS platform, which has been jointly developed by Google and Samsung.

The GIFs also give us another look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in Purple, Gray, and White colors. As per a recent tweet by tipster Ice Universe, the earbuds will have active noise cancellation, just like the Galaxy Buds Pro.