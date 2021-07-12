Massive new leak completely spoils Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event

What you need to know
- Evan Blass has leaked 360-degree renders of every new product that will be announced at Samsung's next Unpacked event.
- In addition to the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip, the value-focused Galaxy S21 FE could also debut at the event.
- Blass says the next Galaxy Unpacked is set to take place on August 11.
After giving us our first clear look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 last month, reliable leaker Evan Blass has now posted 360-degree GIFs showing the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch Active 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2. All these devices are expected to be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which, according to Blass, will be held on August 11.
The GIFs show the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 in White, Green, and Black color variants. They also give us a detailed look at the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Purple, Black, Green, and Gold. More interestingly, Blass has shared a 360-degree GIF of the value-focused Galaxy S21 FE, which was recently rumored to have been delayed due to a component shortage. The latest leak, however, seems to suggest the follow-up to one of Samsung's best Android phones will arrive next month.
Along with three new phones, the next Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to see the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2. As you can see in the GIF below, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come with a rotating bezel and two physical buttons on the right side.
The Galaxy Watch Active 4, on the other hand, will have a more sports-focused design. Both smartwatches are expected to run the new Wear OS platform, which has been jointly developed by Google and Samsung.
The GIFs also give us another look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in Purple, Gray, and White colors. As per a recent tweet by tipster Ice Universe, the earbuds will have active noise cancellation, just like the Galaxy Buds Pro.
Accessory makers are still ignoring Chromebooks, to the detriment of all
Chromebook sales have exploded in the last 18 months, but manufacturers still largely ignore them over Mac and Windows laptops. While Works With Chromebooks has helped a little, looking for Chromebook accessories often brings a lot of guesswork and second-class experiences.
When you wish your Apple friends would stop Android-shaming you ...
Even before I started using Android phones, I saw the disdain that friends and family felt toward Android. But as someone who happily jumps between both platforms, I'm tired of the Android attitude ...
OnePlus knew better and did the dumb thing anyway
OnePlus is the Android enthusiast brand. So why did it think nobody would notice that it was trashing our favorite apps?
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy
If you're lucky enough to secure a new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, then you probably want to make sure it's as protected as possible. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases that we've found — and most are super-affordable!