Yesterday, a German retailer jumped the gun and revealed the price, specs, and release date of Google's upcoming Pixel 6. More renders of the Pixel 6 series phones have now surfaced online, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass.

The renders shared by Blass give us our very first look at the new Pixel Stand that will debut along with the Pixel 6 series. It looks like the redesigned Pixel Stand will come with a built-in cooling fan, which should allow it to support faster charging speeds. As can be seen in the render below, the Pixel Stand UI includes two buttons at the bottom of the screen: Performance and Quiet.