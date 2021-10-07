What you need to know
- A bunch of new Pixel 6 renders have leaked online.
- The latest leak gives us our first look at Google's new Pixel Stand and the Pixel Security app.
- It also suggests the Pixel 6 Pro will have "secure" face unlock.
Yesterday, a German retailer jumped the gun and revealed the price, specs, and release date of Google's upcoming Pixel 6. More renders of the Pixel 6 series phones have now surfaced online, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass.
The renders shared by Blass give us our very first look at the new Pixel Stand that will debut along with the Pixel 6 series. It looks like the redesigned Pixel Stand will come with a built-in cooling fan, which should allow it to support faster charging speeds. As can be seen in the render below, the Pixel Stand UI includes two buttons at the bottom of the screen: Performance and Quiet.
The new leak also gives us a clear look at the new Pixel Security app. It is essentially a new hub for all your security settings such as app security, find my device, screen lock, and more. Support for facial recognition is now all but confirmed as well.
Interestingly, one of the renders appears to confirm the camera specs of the Pixel 6 Pro. Google's answer to the best Android phones of 2021 will have a 50MP main sensor, joined by a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Some of the images also suggest the device will have an IP rating for dust and water resistance.
Finally, the leak gives us another look at Android 12's new At A Glance feature called Live Space. The widget will appear near the top of the screen and show you information such as the current weather, upcoming meetings, and more.
As confirmed by Google earlier this week, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be unveiled on October 19. The event is set to kick off at 1 PM ET and could also see the launch of a few other new Google products.
