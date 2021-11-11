Spider-Man is finally on the way to Marvel's Avengers and ahead of his inclusion, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics shared a new trailer, introducing this version of the iconic web-slinger to this particular world of heroes and villains. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

As previously announced, Spider-Man is coming exclusively to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game on Nov. 30, 2021 as part of a larger update, bringing quality of life improvements and a huge Raid for all players. The Power Level cap is also being raised from 150 to 175, meaning you'll need to grind out some more ranks for all your heroes.

Spider-Man's story in the game is called the "With Great Power" Hero event, as Peter Parker is working to keep his identity hidden while also helping the Avengers take down more of AIM's forces. Spider-Man is the fourth hero to be added to the game, following the additions of Kate Bishop, Hawkeye and Black Panther over the last year.