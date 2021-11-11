Marvels Avengers Spider Man ImageSource: Square Enix

  • Spider-Man was first announced to be coming to Marvel's Avengers back before the game launched in 2020.
  • Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics recently confirmed that Spider-Man would be added on Nov. 30, 2021.
  • There's a new trailer, giving a glimpse of what this version of Spidey looks like in action.
  • Spider-Man is exclusive to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Spider-Man is finally on the way to Marvel's Avengers and ahead of his inclusion, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics shared a new trailer, introducing this version of the iconic web-slinger to this particular world of heroes and villains. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

As previously announced, Spider-Man is coming exclusively to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game on Nov. 30, 2021 as part of a larger update, bringing quality of life improvements and a huge Raid for all players. The Power Level cap is also being raised from 150 to 175, meaning you'll need to grind out some more ranks for all your heroes.

Spider-Man's story in the game is called the "With Great Power" Hero event, as Peter Parker is working to keep his identity hidden while also helping the Avengers take down more of AIM's forces. Spider-Man is the fourth hero to be added to the game, following the additions of Kate Bishop, Hawkeye and Black Panther over the last year.

