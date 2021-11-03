You can check out the brief launch trailer for the update below:

The latest update for Marvel Future Revolution is a big one, bringing in the Eternals as part of a tie-in event with The Eternals, which is the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit theaters. The Eternals are being added as part of a new feature called Companions, with four Eternals available as companions: Sersi, Ikaris, Thena, and Gilgamesh. This event is set to run through Nov. 28, 2021.

Marvel Future Revolution is one of the best Android games available for Marvel fans, with the game continuing to grow through updates. Companions are adding unique skills to a hero lineup, enhancing their usage in combat. Up to four Companions can be equipped at one time.

Outside of Companions and the Eternals, this update adds Elite Ranking, which is meant to give recognition to the most powerful players with a special flair. Meanwhile, Alliance Ranking determines the strength of an Alliance based on how much and how often its members are contributing.

There's a few other quality of life improvements introduced with this update as well. Transmutation is giving players the ability to swap out Regional Costumes, Special Costumes and Omega Cards with other heroes in a squad. Battle Badge Crafting is also being introduced, so if you've been gathering low-level Battle Badges, they can be used up to craft a more powerful one.