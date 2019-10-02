The design itself is unchanged from the Major III, with the headphones touting Marshall's signature look that takes after the company's amps. The on-ear design sees padded ear cushions, a straight headband, "reinforced rubber dampers," and 3D hinges for easy portability.

Marshall is rolling out a new model in its Major III series, dubbed the Major III Voice. As the name suggests, the Major III Voice has Google Assistant integration, giving you the ability to play songs, ask queries, and get weather and traffic updates at the press of a button.

There's a control knob that lets you play, pause, and adjust the volume of the headphones in addition to powering them on or off. You'll also be able take or reject calls with the control knob. The headphones retain the 40mm drivers, and you get AptX for higher-quality streaming over Bluetooth.

The headphones charge over MicroUSB, and Marshall is claiming a battery life of 60 hours over a full charge, or double that of the regular Major III. Should you run out of charge, you can just plug in a 3.5mm jack (there's one included in the box) and use them wired.

The Major III Voice is now available for $169 in the U.S. — or $20 more than the standard edition. That's not bad at all when you factor in Assistant integration and the 60-hour battery life.