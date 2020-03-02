Pixel 4 Camera BumpSource: Rene Ritchie / iMore

What you need to know

  • As of March 2, 2020, the latest Android security patch is rolling out to Pixel phones.
  • The March patch addresses a slew of bugs for Pixel phones.
  • The March patch also brings improvements for Motion Sense, Face Unlock, and the camera as part of the second Pixel Feature Drop.

The first Monday of the month means it's time for Google to get the monthly security patch for Pixel phones into the wild. And this time around, there's a major fix for a ton of devices using MediaTek processors as well as the standard patches from Google, and Qualcomm.

The MediaTek bug was particularly evil, as it could allow an attacker to use his or her app to effectively root your Android device and gain complete control while bypassing all of Android's security protections. Root can be fine for people who want it, but when an app can do it behind the scenes, it needs fixing.

Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

Aside from the usual low-level fixes to make Android safer, there is a mountain of Pixel-specific fixes on board. From Google:

March 2020 Pixel Patch FixesSource: Google

Better audio, a better camera, faster and better Motion Sense all sound good to us. Look for the patch to arrive for your phone soon, as Google says it is rolling out starting today.

Get More Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.