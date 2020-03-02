The first Monday of the month means it's time for Google to get the monthly security patch for Pixel phones into the wild. And this time around, there's a major fix for a ton of devices using MediaTek processors as well as the standard patches from Google, and Qualcomm.

The MediaTek bug was particularly evil, as it could allow an attacker to use his or her app to effectively root your Android device and gain complete control while bypassing all of Android's security protections. Root can be fine for people who want it, but when an app can do it behind the scenes, it needs fixing.

Aside from the usual low-level fixes to make Android safer, there is a mountain of Pixel-specific fixes on board. From Google: