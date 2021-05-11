It's a must-win game for both sides at Old Trafford in today's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Leicester City. Don't miss a moment with our Man United vs Leicester live stream guide.

Though Man United have already secured their spot in next season's Champions League, a win today keeps the pressure on local rivals Man City in this year's Premier League title fight. After City slipped up at the weekend against Chelsea, United could close the gap to seven points by beating Leicester.

A defeat for United would see the Sky Blues crowned champions and a draw would all but hand them the title thanks to a nine-point gap plus City's superior goal difference with only three games left to play.

United are in a rich vein of form with 14 Premier League games unbeaten coming into today's game. The Red Devils also made it to the Europa League final with an 8-5 aggregate win over Roma.

The fixtures are piling up for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side after their scheduled game with Liverpool was postponed due to fan protests. That game will now take place in just two days' time.

Leicester are also hoping to make the grade for the Champions League in a hotly-contested battle for the two remaining qualification spots.

However, Leicester's league form doesn't make for such great reading. Brendan Rodgers' men have only won two of their last five in the Premier League and were on the wrong side of a 4-2 drubbing against 15th-placed Newcastle on their last outing.

The Foxes have their own cup final on their minds, though, with this weekend seeing them make their first FA Cup final appearance since 1969.

There's plenty to play for in this top-tier Premier League game. Read on to find out how to watch a Man United vs Leicester live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Man United vs Leicester: Where and when?

Tuesday's match takes place behind closed doors at Old Trafford in Manchester, with kick-off set for 6pm BST local time.

That makes it a 1pm ET / 10am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3am AEST start kick off on Wednesday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Man United vs Leicester online in the U.S.

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Man United vs Leicester is at 1pm ET / 10am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.

For streaming, your best ways to access the Man United vs Leicester is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined below, remains one of the best services currently out there.

Sling TV Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC and NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free. From $30 at Sling Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial. $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Man United vs Leicester live in the UK

Tuesday's match will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, as well as via the BT Sport app, with coverage from the Old Trafford beginning at 5.30pm GMT ahead of a 6pm kick-off.

If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch BT Sports' coverage of the Premier League online. A monthly pass costs £25. £25 per month at BT Sport

How to stream Man United vs Leicester live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man United and Leicester, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of Premier League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

Live stream Man United vs Leicester live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Man United vs Leicester in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 3am AEDT in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Premier League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

Watch Man United vs Leicester online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match above in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs Leicester but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN will come in handy. Using one allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's in the country where the content is available, letting you watch as if you were there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals available right now.