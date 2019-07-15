I love creating stuff. Whether it's writing, drawing, or 3D printing, I make something that didn't exist, suddenly appear. When I first used the Snapmaker 3-in-1, I was amazed at how easy it was to create interesting things in different mediums, all with a machine the size of a coffee machine.

The Snapmaker is a powerful tool for a Maker just starting. You can try three different ways of creating, all from the same machine and at a reasonable price.

What is a Snapmaker?

The Snapmaker is a hybrid manufacturing machine that incorporates different modules into its aluminum body. These modules are used for CNC milling, Laser cutting wood and plastic, and, of course, 3D printing. Each of these modules come free with the Snapmaker and can be used by simply switching out the module head and plugging it in.

The Snapmaker software does a great job of showing you how to use each of the different modules, though the CNC does take some practice. I was able to get the Snapmaker up and running with the 3D printer in under 20 minutes, and swapping a module takes literally seconds, 47 to be exact.

What can you do with it?

Lots of things! The 3D printing module is simple but surprisingly good. The prints I have made on it have all turned out very well with very little in the way of adjustment. There isn't a cooling fan, which means if you are printing certain plastics, you will need to print very slowly. It's ok for someone just starting though, and it gives you a strong idea of how 3D printing works.

The Laser cutter and CNC mills are more interesting to me as it's a medium I don't typically create in. The laser is a lot of fun as it lets you burn images into the surface of wood as well as cut through certain materials to create interesting shapes. I have had a lot of fun making woodcuts of my favorite people and cutting little acrylic chips for science fiction cosplay.

The CNC mill is complicated — you will need an extra program to really make it work — but if you can find some models that have already been made, you can create some beautiful wood carvings. Just make sure you have plenty of clear space around you as the CNC kicks out a lot of wood chips and dust. People have made things you can 3D print on your Snapmaker to make your Snapmaker better. The machines are building themselves!

The Snapmaker is like a Swiss Army making tool and is well worth picking up, especially at this price. If you are interested in knowing more, you can check out our Review here.