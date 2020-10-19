LucidSound revealed its latest line of headsets today with the LucidSound LS15X and LS15P. These new headsets have been specifically built and optimized for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 respectively.

Both headsets have a 15-hour battery life with 50mm drivers and foam memory pads, so they shouldn't be uncomfortable for anyone wearing glasses. They also support Windows Sonic

The LucidSound LS15X and LS15P are scheduled to be available later today for $99.99 at various retailers, including directly from LucidSound. We'll provide an update as we find it at different online storefronts.

We'll have to see how it pans out in the long term and if it does well, it may join the ranks of the best Xbox Series X and S headsets available, especially since the LucidSound LS35X is currently our pick for the best overall headset.