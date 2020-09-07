After a summer without a Prime Day and a later-than-usual Labor Day, it seems that there is a backlog of labor day deals that retailers are just desperate to get out.

One such retailer offering some significant savings rigth now is Lowe's. Its Labor Day sale is going on right now and it includes just about everything that Lowe's has for sale. That means you can save on power tools, home appliances, tech, and more. In fact, there are so many deals that we've decided to round up the best ones to make it easy for you. Simply scroll down for them.