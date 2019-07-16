While Amazon has prioritized its own brand of Alexa smart home products for Prime Day, there are still a good number of deals available for products that work with Google Assistant. Don't miss out on these great Prime Day deals that work with Google Assistant.

A great place to start: Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit

Philips Hue offers the most complete smart lighting ecosystem, especially if you start with a starting kit that includes the Hue Hub. This Prime Day deal includes 4 A19 dimmable white smart bulbs and the Hub which lets you quickly add up to 50 bulbs, light strips, or other Hue products to your smart home network. Bulbs can be customized, grouped into rooms, and scheduled using the Hue app and then controlled using voice commands on your phone or Google Home speaker.

From $88 at Amazon

Add color everywhere: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light (Requires Hue Hub, Works with Alexa, HomeKit & Google Assistant)

LED light strips let you add some fun and colorful accents behind your gaming monitor, running behind the back edge of your entertainment unit, or under countertops. Anywhere you've got a flat surface and access to a power source, you can add a colorful LED strip. This deal

From $50 at Amazon

Smart buy for smart plugs: T-LinkKasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini (2-pack)

The best part of these mini smart plugs from T-Link is just how compact they are. It used to be the case that a smart plug would necessarily have to take over the whole outlet, but these ones are small enough to stack. We've highlighted the Prime Deal on the two-pack which saves you an additional 20% at checkout.

From $30 at Amazon

Let the robot clean the floor: iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums have progressed over the years with each new generation offering improvements for cleaning efficiency and ease of use. Don't miss out on this great deal on the latest Roomba which is the most intelligent and thoroughly cleaning robot vacuum you can buy that fully integrates with Google Assistant. This model is also ideal for handling pet hair and transitions between carpets and hardwood floors with ease.

From $230 at Amazon

Security camera for any scenario: Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera

Ring offers security camera solutions that work for both indoor and outdoor areas. I've highlighted the battery-operated as it's even more flexible with no wiring required, but there are also hardwired models available for this Prime Day deal. There will be a slight delay for shipping, but at this price, it's worth the wait.

From $125 at Amazon

Heat your home smarter: ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, Black

A smart thermostat is the sort of smart home upgrade that will pay for itself over time through intelligently controlling your air conditioning and heating to save on your monthly electricity and heating bills. Right now, you can get the ecobee SmartThermostat is available for a Prime Day price of just under $200.

From $199 at Amazon

No hub required: Koogeek Smart Plug (6-pack)

Smart plugs are my favorite smart home upgrade because you're still able to use your favorite lamps and small appliances with everything built right into the unit — no hub required. You'll save 18% on this multipack of smart plugs with this Prime Day deal. Each plug connects to your Wi-Fi network and can then be controlled independently using Google Assistant, letting you upgrade your lamps and other smaller appliances with eas.

From $146 at Amazon

Full color spectrum: L LOHAS LED Smart Bulbs (2-pack)

Two bulbs are better than one, especially when you don't need a hub to connect them with Google Assistant. Break this deal down, and you're spending just $10 per bulb, which is an excellent price for standalone smart bulbs that let you add some funky colors to more areas of your home, and control everything with Google Assistant.

From $20 at Amazon

