However, in an interview with CNET , OnePlus CEO Pete Lau did confirm one feature of its other phone, the OnePlus 7. When asked about wireless charging on the OnePlus 7, Lau said:

The company kind of showed off its upcoming 5G phone , but with the device guarded by a thick case, we didn't actually learn much about it.

In other words, it looks like it'll be another year without wireless charging on a OnePlus phone.

Wireless charging has steadily become a mainstream feature on flagship phones over the last couple of years, with Samsung, LG, Google, and more all supporting the feature. It's expected that OnePlus needs to cut some corners in order to keep costs down, but the lack of wireless charging support for yet another year in a row is getting a bit long in the tooth at this point.

We expect that OnePlus will have to jump aboard the wireless charging bandwagon at some point or another, but when that happens remains unclear. We could look forward to the feature with the OnePlus 7T that we're expecting in the second half of 2019, or it may be pushed out to as far as 2020 with the OnePlus 8. Right now, we really don't know.

If you were planning on getting the OnePlus 7, does this news alter your decision in any way?

